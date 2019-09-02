Khap leaders meet to reconcile warring Chautala brothers

gurugram

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 06:00 IST

In a bid to reconcile the Chautala brothers, various Khap representatives on Sunday met the general secretary of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Abhay Singh Chautala at his residence in Delhi.

Dahiya Khap president Surinder Singh said that a delegation of various Khaps urged the INLD leader, Abhay Chautala, to either reconcile with his clan or forge an alliance of all opposition parties.

The INLD, a party founded by former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, had split in 2018 after a family feud. Former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala, grandson of Om Prakash Chautala and son of Ajay Chautala, had launched the Jannayak Janata Party(JJP) last year.

Seen as a major challenger to the ruling BJP until a year ago, the INLD has been going through rough times ever since the split. Most of its sitting legislators have switched over to the BJP.

“We are trying to unite the Chautala clan, which has raised pertinent issues of rural distress, loss of farmers’ income and plight of other sections of the society. On August 26, Ajay Singh Chautala had promised to be present for the meeting, along with his son and the former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala after the end of the former’s parole. However, he couldn’t come here due to some personal reasons,” Surinder Singh said.

He further ascertained that they have talked to Jannayak Janata Party(JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala over the phone and he has assured them of a reply after visiting his father at the Tihar jail on September 4.

Interacting with the media in Delhi, Abhay Chautala claimed that he has neither political nor business dealings with his elder brother, Ajay Singh Chautala.

“I have authorised the Khap representatives to take whatever decision they want and I would welcome it. Khaps have always worked for the betterment of the society and they are fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party government, as it has failed to address the issues faced by the people. If Khaps would direct me to step down from a position of power in politics, I am ready to accept it. Few days ago, I had asked Ajay to announce his decision publicly and I am ready to accept it. Now, ball is in Ajay’s court; he should take a decision. For me, Khaps are more important than politics,” he said.

Dushyant speaks

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said that he would talk to party patriarch Ajay Chautala and party workers on this issue before responding.

Earlier, the former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s had similarly appealed for unity within the Chautala clan. Dushyant Chautala said whatever decision was to be taken on this front would be taken after consulting party supporters. “I cannot take the decision myself,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 06:00 IST