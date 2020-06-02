e-paper
Lockdown delays heritage conservation projects in Haryana

gurugram Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:11 IST
Two and a half months of lockdown have further slowed heritage conservation projects in Haryana. Officials from the state’s department of museum and archaeology said that they were planning to initiate site visits and prepare a report on the status of projects with the easing of restrictions.

Banani Bhattacharyya, deputy director, directorate of archaeology and museums, said that the lockdown had affected the timelines of various projects.

“Many projects are now pending because routine work could not be carried out. Site visits required people to travel from Chandigarh to different locations and stay over. That was not happening,” said Bhattacharyya.

Due to various factors such as shortage of staff and budget, the process of taking up heritage sites for conservation is slow and tedious in the state. The lockdown has further pushed back this process.

In Nuh district, the department had initiated the process of taking Chuhimal’s complex under its protection last year. Tauru tomb complex is also on the table for conservation. Other monuments such as the Qutab Khan ki Masjid in Bhondsi and Lal Gumbad tomb have been taken under protection on paper, while groundwork is yet to resume.

While the department is unsure by when it will be able to resume site inspections, administrative and paperwork involving different administrations were being carried out. Bhattacharyya also said that the department was working towards putting in place a plan of action for heritage conservation that could be implemented as the situation improves.

“As the lockdown restrictions lift, we aim to go on a tour of various sites and create an assessment report. Our technical team can at least start preparing a report on the basis of which we could plan ahead. The pandemic has impacted both tourism and conservation but we will have to carry on with efforts,” said Bhattacharyya, adding that new measures would need to be adopted for future conservation activities.

