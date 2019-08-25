Mahapanchayat held in Nuh over inter-faith marriage

gurugram

A week after protests erupted in Nuh district’s Ferozepur Jhirka following an inter-faith marriage, a mahapanchayat, including members of an umbrella body of Hindu groups and people from nearby villages, was held in on Sunday. The Hindu outfits demanded the woman return to her maternal home and threatened to disrupt the chief minister’s ongoing Rath Yatra, which will pass through Palwal, Nuh and Gurugram on August 29.

Ferozepur Jhirka station house officer Hari Singh said, “Security arrangements were made for the mahapanachayat. No untoward incident took place during the five-hour-long event.”

On August 14, the woman, suspected to be in her late teens, had gone missing from college and her family members subsequently registered a complaint at the local police station. Five days later, on August 19, it was reported that she had eloped with a man from another community. Last week, a video allegedly of the woman was circulated on the social media in which she confirmed that the couple had tied the knot in the court on August 17.

Rajeev Mittal, national general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal, said, “We have essentially made three demands. One, the Hindus of Mewat should be declared a minority. Two, the woman should return home by August 28. Three, if the police fail to do so we will protest against the upcoming Rath Yatra of Haryana chief minister.”

He added that the mahapanchayat had made a committee of 14 members who will meet the CM and talk to him about these issue. “We have shut the market in neighbouring areas and they will stay shut till the woman comes home,” Mittal said.

