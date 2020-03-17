Man and his wife attacked with sword by his father, mother and family members over dowry

gurugram

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 00:18 IST

A 22-year-old man and his wife were attacked with a sword by his father, who was accompanied by the victim man’s mother, brother, uncle and aunt, at his house in Rithoj village, Bhondsi, on Monday morning. Police said the man and woman sustained injuries to their head, face, and hands and are currently being treated at a city hospital. The suspects are at large, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place after the woman and her family refused to meet her husband’s family’s demand for dowry. A board outside the suspect’s house reads that he is a local politician.

The incident took place on Monday around 7.30am.

In the police complaint, the woman’s father said that on April 24, 2018, both of his daughters got married to the suspect’s sons. “I gave ₹5.51 lakh cash, a Hyundai Creta SUV, and 500 gram gold to the groom’s father during the wedding,” he said. The complainant alleged that after the wedding, the suspects allegedly began harassing him and his daughters for dowry.

“They said I did not give them enough money to meet their social status. They then demanded a Toyota Fortuner, which I could not afford,” he said in his complaint and added that on Monday, his other daughter called him to inform that her younger sister and her husband had been attacked by his family with a sword and sticks,” the woman’s father said in the complaint.” Police said that the husband sustained injuries on his head and face, and the wife sustained injuries on her hands. They were taken to a hospital by their neighbours from where they were referred to a hospital in Sushant Lok-1.

Bhartender Kumar, station house official, Bhondsi police station, said, “The injured man’s father was incessantly demanding dowry from his daughters-in-law. But the husband of the younger daughter did not support his family. On Monday morning, the accused and his other family members reached the spot and attacked the couple. The suspects are currently at large.”

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (when a person commits an offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 498A (violence done on women after her marriage by her husband or her in-laws) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station on Monday evening police said.