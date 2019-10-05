e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Man arrested for throwing mobile phone into jail

gurugram Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The police arrested a 25-year-old Sohna resident on Friday afternoon for throwing a packet containing a mobile phone and sim card to an inmate inside Bhondsi jail, the police said.

According to the police, around 1.45pm on Friday when Jai Kishan Chillar, superintendent, Bhondsi Jail, was about to leave for his lunch break, he spotted a man taking rounds near the jail’s boundary wall. He watched his movements for five minutes and witnessed him throw a white packet inside the wall.

“I immediately alerted my staff and asked the warden to pick up that packet from inside, while my team and I caught the suspect. Meanwhile, we alerted the Bhondsi police station as well,” Chillar said.

During questioning, the suspect, identified as Salauddin Khurshid, a resident of Sohna, revealed that his cousin was lodged inside the jail in a fraud and snatching case. “He had come to the jail with his friend Arshad, who had asked him to throw the mobile phone in while he went to meet the inmate. He said they had parked the motorcycle at the parking lot, and after finding a spot place where there were no policemen, he took advantage and threw the packet in,” Chillar said.

Recently, the jail staff had recovered a few mobile phones from inmates and cases had been registered against them.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they are questioning him to get details of the inmate and if he had committed a similar crime earlier as well. “We have arrested him and are conducting raids at suspected locations to arrest Arshad, who fled the spot,” he said.

The case was registered under Section 42A of the Prisons Act at Bhondsi police station, the police said.

Chillar said that they conduct regular surprise checks in the barracks to ensure no illegal activity is carried out.

In August 2014, the state government amended the Haryana Prisons Act 1894 to control the smuggling of cellphones into prisons. However, nothing has changed so far, officials said. As per the recent amendment, using mobile devices inside the jail premises is prohibited and anyone found in possession of such a device could get up to three years of additional jail time.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 20:18 IST

top news
PM Modi’s new aircraft with missile defence systems lands in June 2020
PM Modi’s new aircraft with missile defence systems lands in June 2020
Oct 05, 2019 20:39 IST
National Conference delegation from Jammu to meet Abdullahs on Sunday
National Conference delegation from Jammu to meet Abdullahs on Sunday
Oct 05, 2019 19:13 IST
P Chidambaram referred to AIIMS after stomach ache complaint: Report
P Chidambaram referred to AIIMS after stomach ache complaint: Report
Oct 05, 2019 18:41 IST
Kerala police dig up graves to investigate mysterious death of 6 in a family
Kerala police dig up graves to investigate mysterious death of 6 in a family
Oct 05, 2019 21:09 IST
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Oct 05, 2019 17:36 IST
Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system
Thai judge shoots himself in court after railing at justice system
Oct 05, 2019 19:24 IST
Buddha, fighting bulls, Krishna’s butterball to greet Modi-Xi at Mamallapuram
Buddha, fighting bulls, Krishna’s butterball to greet Modi-Xi at Mamallapuram
Oct 05, 2019 20:04 IST
Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag
Rohit Sharma achieves historic first with back-to-back centuries in Vizag
Oct 05, 2019 16:20 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News