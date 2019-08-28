Man cheated of ₹1.5 lakh in Farrukhnagar while trying to buy car

gurugram

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:56 IST

A 27-year-old man was allegedly duped of ₹1.5 lakh in Farrukhnagar while trying to buy a secondhand car from an online marketplace. The police said on Tuesday that the suspect was yet to be identified.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Farrukhnagar and works with a private company in the city.

The incident took place in February, when he allegedly tried to buy a secondhand Maruti Suzuki Swift.

“On February 11, I saw the car on the website and contacted the seller who claimed to be an army officer. He wanted to sell off his car as he was being transferred. He offered to send the car to my house through the army’s courier service. He asked for ₹10,000 and sent his identification card,” said the victim in the FIR.

He added that after allegedly making the payment, the man called him from another number on February 13, and said that he would have to pay him half of the total amount due to some terms and conditions enforced by the army.

“I made around six online payments adding up to ₹1.52 lakh to the man. When I did not receive the car, I called him again but he began abusing me. For the past one month, his phone number has been unreachable.”

Rajinder, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Farrukhnagar police station said, “The suspects are yet to be identified. We have already taken the details of the bank statement. Police are investigating the matter.” A case was filed against the accused under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC at Farrukhnagar police station on Tuesday.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 04:56 IST