e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Gurugram / Man duped on pretext of job interview

Man duped on pretext of job interview

gurugram Updated: Feb 04, 2020 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A man was duped after an unidentified caller allegedly conned him into installing an application on his mobile on the pretext of setting up a job interview for him. The police said the incident took place in September last year and a case was registered on Monday after an investigation.

According to the police, Rohit Kumar Sahu of Bihar, who had been looking for a job for a few months after completing his studies in engineering, alleged that in the first week of September, he received a phone call from a person claiming to be from a placement agency.

The police said the suspect told Sahu that his resume had been shortlisted for the profile of a production engineer at an automobile firm and that an interview would be set up soon. “The suspect said that for the registration, I shall have to pay ₹249. I was also asked to download an application on my phone. They asked me to send all my mark sheets and documents, and assured me that the interview would be set up,” said Sahu.

He added that he was also sent an online form and was asked to enter his details in it as part of the process.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that after the victim downloaded the mobile app, ₹20, 678 were deducted from his savings bank account. After the money was withdrawn, the suspect switched off his phone.

“The app gives conmen access to a person’s phone through a remote desktop software tool. The victim is then asked to click on an online link for OTP. The OTP is used to withdraw money from the bank account,” the police officer said.

The police said the suspect was yet to be traced. A case was registered under Section 66 D of the Information Technology Act and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the cybercrime police station on Monday, the police added.

top news
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Manifesto Wars: Freebies versus Polarization in Capital Clash
Manifesto Wars: Freebies versus Polarization in Capital Clash
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news