Man dupes Karola resident of ₹72,000 on pretext of selling motorbike

gurugram

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:06 IST

An unidentified man allegedly duped a 32-year-old man of ₹72,000 was trying to buy a second-hand motorcycle from an online buying and selling portal at Karola village in Farrukhnagar.

According to the police, Rakesh Kumar, the victim, is a resident of Karola village, Farrukhnagar. The incident took place in September when he allegedly contacted the suspected man on the portal to buy a second-hand Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.

In the police complaint, he alleged that the suspected man posed as an army officer and told him that he would deliver the motorcycle to his address after the payment. He allegedly asked the victim to make online transactions to his bank account. “The first transaction was worth ₹11,500, followed by several other transactions worth ₹15,000 and ₹15,000. I made two more transactions later worth ₹10,150 and ₹21,000,” he said in the first information report (FIR).

He added in the complaint that after making four transactions the suspected man allegedly demanded more money. “He demanded another payment worth ₹26,000 as security. However, I refused to pay and he then threatened that if I do not make the payment he will not deliver the motorcycle,” the complainant stated in the FIR. He further said that the suspected man allegedly did not give him the motorcycle and refused to return his money.

Neeraj, station house officer (SHO), Farrukhnagar police station said, “The suspect is yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the accused man under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Farrukhnagar police station on Saturday.