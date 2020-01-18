Man gets five years in jail for attempted snatching

gurugram

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 22:28 IST

A city court on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old man, found guilty of attempted snatching, to five years in prison and imposed a fine of ₹10,000. According to the police, the man attempted to snatch a mobile phone from a driver near a vegetable market in Sadar Bazaar in September 2017. The court order stated that in case he defaults on the payment of the fine, he shall further undergo rigorous imprisonment for another term of six months.

The accused, Ranganathan, a resident of Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu who was out on bail since December 2017, was arrested and sent to Bhondsi jail on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 6, 2017, when Mushtaq, a resident of Sector 15, had come to Sadar Bazaar with his employer to buy vegetables. As he was sitting inside the car, waiting for his employer, three motorcycle-borne men approached him and started hitting on the window glass. When Mushtaq pulled down the window, the men tried to snatch his mobile phone and assault him. The victim raised alarm, following which they fled the spot.

“The victim tried to chase them but they managed to escape. He told the police that he could identify the suspects if they were produced before him,” said assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan.

A case under sections 379B (snatching), 511 (attempting to commit offence) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) was registered against the three men at the city police station.

Later, the police arrested Ranganathan in another snatching case, and he confessed to the crime. The victim identified him, and he was then taken to the spot, where he described the chain of events. On December 2017 the police filed a charge sheet in the court, along with statements from two witnesses.

“After his arrest, Ranganathan confessed to his crime and gave details of a few more snatching cases in Old Gurugram in 2016 and 2017,” Sangwan said.