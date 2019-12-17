Man gets life term for raping, killing 3-yr-old

gurugram

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:59 IST

A city court on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1.8 lakh for kidnapping and murdering a three-year-old girl after sexually assaulting her in 2016.

The convict, Mohammad Anwar, 31, was held guilty of the offences under sections 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping), 365 (kidnapping or abducting any person with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On September 6, 2016, a man had filed a police complaint at the Civil Lines police station, stating that his three-year-old daughter had gone missing after an electrician, who had worked for him, had taken her along on the pretext of playing and had disappeared thereafter.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that the girl’s body was recovered from fields in Shikarpur in Delhi and a post-mortem examination had revealed that the girl had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

“The man was arrested on September 9 from New Delhi railway station as he was about to flee to his hometown in Bihar,” said Boken.

The convict had worked with the family of the victim, a fortnight before the incident, and would often play with the girl during his stay. After spotting her alone outside her on September 6, 2016, he kidnapped her, the police said.