Man held for killing father after petty argument in Udyog Vihar

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:00 IST

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father after a petty argument in Dundahera village, Udyog Vihar area on Wednesday morning. Police said probe has found that the suspect bludgeoned his father to death with a brick.

According to investigators, the victim — identified as Dharamvir Yadav, 65 — used to drive an autorickshaw after his retirement as a driver from Haryana Roadways. The incident was reported around 5.30 am when Yadav had gone to the back of his house to pick up some utensils. His younger son, Devanand alias Deva, 36, lived in the rear portion of the house.

Yadav’s wife, Santosh, said in the FIR, “My husband had gone to wash utensils and was picking them up when my younger son started arguing with him and raised objections over him picking up the utensils. This led to an altercation which soon turned into a scuffle. I tried to intervene but my son pushed me aside. He picked up a brick near the main gate of our house and attacked my husband. He hit him on his forehead and face. My husband started bleeding from the head and collapsed at the spot.”

Police said Santosh informed the police control room at 6am, following which a team from Udyog Vihar police station rushed to the area. The victim was rushed to civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“According to the victim’s wife, her son is suffering from a mental illness for several years and stays at their house. He had a minor argument with his father around 5.30am, following which he attacked him, causing him to sustain injuries to which he finally succumbed. The suspect has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. A medical examination will be conducted on him and the claims of the family will be verified,” said Satbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Udyog Vihar police station.

Police said the victim’s body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Wednesday afternoon. A case was registered against the suspect under section 302 (punishment for murder) at Udyog Vihar police station .