Man kills himself; three booked for abetment

gurugram

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:45 IST

A man, believed to be in his early 20s, died after he allegedly hanged himself from a metal hook attached to the ceiling of his rented room in Palam Vihar, police said Thursday. The man was addicted to narcotics, they added.

According to the police complaint, the man was under stress for sometime after three men did not give him anything despite taking his money after promising to supply him some narcotics. The police have booked the three men for abetment to suicide.

The police said the deceased was a resident of Palam Vihar and was unemployed. The incident took place on Tuesday after he allegedly sent two voice notes to a relative through an instant messaging mobile application.

In the police complaint, the relative said the deceased informed him he was tired of his addiction to narcotics. He alleged that the three suspects took the deceased’s money and did not provide him the narcotics. “The three men harassed my relative. He was under severe stress and then hanged himself,” the complainant added.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said they are verifying the claims of the complainant. “The suspects are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case,” he added.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday.

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).