Man snatches phone from private firm staff in Gurugram, caught on spot

gurugram

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 02:08 IST

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a woman at Mahaveer Chowk, Sector 14, on Saturday night.

The man was identified as Amit from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. The police said that he was arrested by personnel who were at the spot.

A case was registered against him under Section 379A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 14 police station on Saturday. The man was produced before a district court and sent to judicial custody on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday night when the 25-year-old woman who works at a private company in the city was returning to her home in Civil Lines.

Ved Pal, station house officer (SHO), Sector 14 police station, said, “The man snatched her phone and started to run. However, our policemen who were on duty near the bus stand caught him at the spot. He was arrested immediately.”

In a separate incident, two unidentified persons allegedly snatched ₹14,000 from a 60-year-old man at Prakash Puri Chowk in Sector 5 on Friday. The police said that the incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed at the spot.

According to the police, Prem Singh, the victim, is a resident of Rohtak and had come to the city to visit his son who lives in the city.

The incident took place on Friday around 10pm when Singh and his son were waiting at a red light on their scooter.

“We were returning from the railway station and waiting at a signal. My son was riding the scooter and I was sitting pillion. Suddenly an unidentified person tore the pocket of my kurta and snatched away ₹14,000 in cash and my senior citizen card,” the victim stated in his first information report (FIR). The police said that the suspect fled the spot with an accomplice who was riding a motorcycle.

Sujan, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 5 police station, said, “The suspects are yet to be arrested. We have the CCTV camera footage of the incident but their faces are not clearly visible. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspects under Section 379A of the IPC at Sector 5 police station on Saturday.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 02:07 IST