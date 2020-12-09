e-paper
Home / Gurugram / Mayor tells councillors to fast-track development work or face action

Mayor tells councillors to fast-track development work or face action

gurugram Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

During a review meeting with officials and councillors working under zones 1 and 3 of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), mayor Madhu Azad told them that any negligence or deliberate delay in executing development works would be reported to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and would invite action — stated a release issued by the civic body on Wednesday.

Azad further said that Khattar had issued these directions to her and all MCG councillors during their last meeting with him.

“If any official is negligent or keeps development work pending without any reason, then their name will be forwarded to the CM for action. The CM had himself said the same during the last meeting with councillors. Officials have been further directed to not keep files of minor works pending with them and clear them at the earliest so that development projects can be fast-tracked,” said Azad.

During the meeting, MCG officials and councillors also agreed in principle that the civic body should not club tenders of various wards for cleaning sewers and rather issue the same on a ward-to-ward basis.

“There have been several cases where the MCG has given a contractor the task of cleaning three wards together. In some cases, the work executed by the contractor may be satisfactory for two wards while for another, it may be either incomplete or unsatisfactory. Despite this, a contractor gets the total payment for all three wards from the MCG, after receiving “work satisfactory” certificate from just one councillor,” said an MCG official, who attended the meeting.

In 2019, the MCG had introduced a policy that civic officials can transfer funds to contractors only after the local ward councillor of the area issues a “work satisfactory” certificate. Even if a single councillor issues this certificate, a contractor can get paid for executing the work that may have been carried out under the ambit of various councillors.

