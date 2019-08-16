MBBS student beaten up with rods in Gurugram, 2 arrested

gurugram

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:08 IST

Two men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a 21-year-old, second-year MBBS student with rods in Farrukhnagar on Wednesday. The police said that one of the accused men was earlier acquitted in an illegal arms possession case, and that the reason for the alleged assault was yet to be ascertained.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday around 6.30pm when the victim, identified as Mohit Yadav who studies in a private medical college in Darjeeling, was taking a stroll in his village, Judola.

In his FIR, Yadav states: “When I reached near a well, two unknown men waylaid me and abruptly started hurling abuses at me. Before I could understand what was happening, one of them hit me on my waist with an iron road. I fell to the ground. The second person then hit on my head with a rod. I ran and went to a house nearby to save myself. They threatened to kill me and escaped.”

Yadav added that he did not have enmity with the accused men and had recently returned to his village for vacations before the next academic session begins at the end of this month. “I was saved when some villagers intervened and took me to Civil Hospital,” he said.

The police said Yadav sustained injuries on his chest, head, arms and legs and was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, but since it was far from his house, he was admitted to a private hospital in Sector 38. He was discharged on Wednesday.

Investigating officer in the case Ramesh said that the accused men were arrested on Wednesday night from the village. “The attack was unprovoked. The victim has not been living in the village for some time and only visits occasionally. One of them was arrested earlier in an illegal arms possession case and was acquitted,” he said.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 10:08 IST