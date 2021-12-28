MCG chief gets additional charge, to head Manesar civic body as well

gurugram

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:15 IST

The commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Vinay Pratap Singh, has been given the additional charge of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) by the Haryana government on Monday. Singh, a 2011 batch IAS officer, will be the first commissioner of the MCM, following recent approvals from the government for setting up the body.

On December 24, the Haryana government cabinet had approved the proposal for the formation of MCM.

“Similar to Gurugram branching out of Delhi, Manesar too has branched out of Gurugram and has its own identity. The formation of a civic body will help expedite development projects in the area and fast-track Manesar in becoming one of the key cities all over Haryana,” said Singh.

As per MCG officials privy to the matter, a large number of MCG officials will likely be given dual charges, in both MCG and MCM, during the initial stages. Only after a period of two to three years would they be slowly phased out, they said.

The MCM has 28 villages falling under its jurisdiction, over an area of 125 square kilometres. In a nutshell, areas falling within sectors 77 to 93 will come under the ambit of MCM, along with a few areas located near the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

Stormwater and sewerage drains in the area, which are currently being looked after by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), will now be transferred to the MCM. Besides these, civic amenities such as roads, streetlights, parks, green belts, water lines and garbage will now be looked after by the municipal body. Earlier, the gram panchayats were looking after these services.

The panchayat system will also be abolished in Manesar area with the formation of MCM. Around 500,000 people are expected to benefit from its formation.

On November 12, during a virtual inauguration of multiple developmental projects for Gurugram district, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that Manesar will soon have its own civic body. During a meeting last Wednesday’s, the Haryana cabinet also gave a nod for 16 villages to come under the ambit of MCG, extending its jurisdiction as well.