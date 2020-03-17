MCG proposes to turn Sector 10A into model zone

gurugram

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 00:19 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is thinking of turning Sector 10A, located next to Hero Honda Chowk, into the first model sector in the city, said officials on Monday.

MCG officials said they are in the process of sending a proposal to the directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in this regard for its approval. Sector 10A has more than 2,000 plots in which 45,000-50,000 people live. It is primarily a residential area, which is located less than four kilometres from the MCG’s main office in Sector 34.

As per MCG chief engineer Raman Sharma, a model sector will have optimal civic infrastructure, such as pothole-free roads with service lanes and footpaths, all arterial drains linked to the master drain, parks linked to stormwater drains so that recycled water can be utilised for irrigation purposes, all stretches covered with LED streetlights, all parks equipped with open air gyms, all houses fitted with barcodes for waste collection system, composting plants, and upgrading the sector’s community centre.

“The idea behind creating a model sector is to ensure that all civic tasks are given priority at the same time and that every single civic amenity is at its optimal state. We want to create such a system that, at one single attempt, all civic issues are addressed and that the best facilities are offered to residents. We have prepared this concept and will soon send it to the ULB for its perusal and approval,” said the chief engineer.

Besides uplift in civic amenities, Ashwani Sharma, councillor of Ward 23, said that the concept also includes added layer of security for residents.

“I prepared this concept along with the MCG’s engineering wing. Besides improving civic amenities, another key addition is to install boom barriers at all entry and exit gates of the colony and set up an intercom system to allow the entry of non-residents. Together, these will provide an added layer of security,” said the ward councillor.

The councillor said that vehicles of all residents in the sector will be fitted with tags that will result in only allowing residents of the sector to enter the colony by automatically lifting the boom barrier while for non-residents, there will be only one gate per colony from which they can enter after the security guard gets approval from the resident for doing so.

As per MCG officials, the entire project of making Sector 10A, a model sector will cost in excess of ₹15 crore. Officials said that after ULB gives its nod for the concept, tenders will be subsequently floated to finalise a contractor for carrying out the work.