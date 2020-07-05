MCG to conduct its House meeting today

gurugram

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:32 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will be conducting its second House meeting after lockdown at a community centre in Sector 27 on Monday.

Key agendas on the list of the civic body include the current status of the takeover of several private colonies across the city, the beautification of green belts and parks, and the rejuvenation of ponds during the monsoon season.

Regarding the first agenda, the councillors have asked the MCG to give a status update on the takeover of the privately developed colonies in the city, including Sushant Lok 2 and 3. The civic body has already taken over the responsibility of the upkeep for six private colonies, while the work on 11 others are underway. The private colonies taken over by the civic body include Nirvana Country, South City 1 and 2, Sushant Lok 1, Palam Vihar and Suncity.

While the developers of South City 1 and 2, Nirvana Country, Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok 1 have opted to pay the civic body to the fix the deficiencies in the civic infrastructure their colonies, developers of DLF phases 1, 2 and 3, and Suncity have opted to fix deficiencies themselves. Barring, DLF phases 1, 2 and 3, the takeover of all other colonies has been completed.

As per a reply from the planning branch of the MCG, the civic body held a meeting with the officials of the department of town and country planning (DTCP), residents’ welfare associations, and the developers of the some of the remaining private colonies, including Ardee City, Malibu Town, Vipul World, Uppal Southend, Rosewood City, and Mayfield Garden, last month for “working out a strategy” to improve the deficient civic infrastructure in these colonies. Subsequently, another meeting was held, where it was decided that the MCG will initiate a deficiency assessment survey in these colonies for which the DTCP has been asked to provide a service plan design and estimates, after which the survey can be initiated. Simultaneously, the engineering wing will be working on identifying an agency that can carry out the survey on the behalf of the MCG.

In its reply, the planning branch has said that the proposal for the takeover of Sushant Lok 2 and 3, along with Greenwood City, DLF phases 4 and 5 has already been approved in the last month’s House meeting and a proposal has been sent to the directorate of town and country planning (DTCP) in Chandigarh in this regard.

Another agenda in the MCG’s meeting is the beautification of green belts and parks, and the rejuvenation of ponds.

In its reply, the engineering wing said that the MCG is currently undertaking several plantation drives that will result in more than 75,000 saplings being planted across the city during the monsoon season while work on rejuvenating five ponds is also underway. The civic body has scheduled the plantation drives between June 27 and August 2. As per an MCG release on Sunday, 4,000 saplings were planted during the first drive, held on June 27 and 28, while 13,000 saplings were planted during another drive on July 4 and 5.

Monday’s meeting will be the first time that a House meeting will take place outside John Hall in Civil Lines or MCG’s Sector 34 office. “The House meeting will be taking place at a community centre in Sector 27 as the venue is large and measures of social distancing can be easily followed. Prior to the meeting, disinfection and sanitisation operations will be carried out,” said SS Rohilla, public relation officer (PRO), MCG.