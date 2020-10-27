MCG to take stock of available parking spaces on Mall Mile, Golf Course Road

gurugram

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:13 IST

With the aim of increasing the total number of available parking spaces in the city, teams from the taxation wing of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will be visiting all commercial buildings, having basement parking facilities, on the heavily congested Mall Mile and Golf Course Road (GCR) next month.

MCG officials said the owners of such buildings would be subsequently be given an option to get an exemption from the civic body on property taxes for their basement areas, provided they offer their basements to residents for parking free of cost.

Officials said, on their visits, they would ask owners to provide a declaration, listing details such as the total number of parking spaces available, the type of parking rates they are charging, and the annual property tax they pay to the civic body. As per MCG officials, depending on the size of the parking space, the property tax of a basement floor can cost anywhere between ₹10 lakh-₹20 lakh on an average annually.

“Starting from the first week of November, we’ll ask owners of all commercial buildings along the MG Road and GCR to give a declaration regarding the use of their basement floors. Subsequently, they would be given an option to either become a part of MCG’s parking policy or continue paying property tax to us. The rationale behind this move is to create more parking spaces in the city and reduce congestion along stretches which have a high volume of traffic,” said Sameer Srivastava, zonal taxation officer (ZTO), MCG.

The MCG introduced its parking policy in March 2017. However, it mainly covered malls. Around 110 buildings are currently under the civic body’s parking policy.

Associations of commercial buildings’ owners said that such a policy would be lucrative only for those buildings where the parking volume is low and earnings from parking tickets are negligible.

“For buildings such as ours, the MCG’s parking policy is simply not lucrative or even economically feasible. The amount of property tax we pay for our basement parking floors annually is recovered through parking earnings in a month. Hence, this policy makes little sense for us. However, for buildings where the total occupancy for parking is low and the earnings through it is also insignificant, such a policy may make sense,” said Aman Bajaj, member of MGF Metropolitan Mall Association.

Parking is a major problem in Gurugram with only one multilevel parking and 43 sanctioned parking lots for a city which registers around 30,000 new vehicles annually.

MCG officials are estimating that they would be able to increase parking spaces for vehicles by 10,000-15,000 along these stretches by integrating more commercial buildings into their policy.

The MCG’s policy, however, comes with its own set of problems. Just a week ago, the civic body served a notice to a mall on GCR, after receiving a complaint through the CM window that the mall was charging parking fees to visitors despite being a part of the civic body’s parking policy and displaying a signboard outside the mall, stating “free parking”. The complaint further alleged that the mall was getting an annual property tax exemption of ₹50 lakh from the MCG.

Srivastava said that the MCG is probing the matter and has asked department of town and country planning (DTCP) for building plans of the mall.In December last year, the MCG had received complaints of three malls on Sohna Road charging visitors for parking despite putting up signage of free parking. Subsequently, the MCG had issued notices to all the buildings under its parking policy, warning of sealing if any building was found to be violating the terms of its parking policy.