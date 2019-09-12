Meerut businessman’s car snatched on Golf Course Road, Gurugram

gurugram

Two men allegedly snatched a car from a 35-year-old exporter waiting for his cousin on Golf Course Road on Tuesday night, said police. No arrests have been made so far.

According to the complainant, the incident took place around 11pm when Sumit Gupta, an exporter from Meerut, had parked his car near La Lagune condominium on Golf Course Road and was waiting for one of his cousins. Police said he had visited the city on Tuesday for his grandmother’s cremation and had to return to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh with his cousin.

“I was sitting in the car when a man slid into the passenger seat and asked me to drop him to Sector 56. Not realising his intentions, I told him I was going to Meerut and had no idea of the route. Meanwhile, another man opened the door and sat on the rear seat and threatened me, snatched my cellphones and asked me to drive towards Golf Course Extension Road,” Gupta said.

The victim said he was scared when they had asked him to hand over his cellphones.“I stayed calm and asked him what they wanted, but they asked me to get down from my car after driving for three kilometres. They threatened me not to inform police. They returned my cellphones and fled the spot,” Gupta said.

Police said the victim informed his cousin and they approached Sector 53 police station and reported the incident.

Deepak Kumar, station house officer, Sector 53 police station said they are trying to obtain CCTV camera footage from several spots to identify the suspects. “We have informed our counterparts in Nuh and Delhi and have shared the car registration number and other details with them.

An FIR has been filed at Sector 53 police station under sections 379 A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 10:20 IST