CPCB predicts relief after four days of ‘poor’ air in Gurugram

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 23:18 IST

Air quality in the city was in the ‘poor’ category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday with a reading of 282 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin at 4 pm. As per data, this was marginally higher that Monday’s AQI value of 259.

Air quality in Gurugram, however, is expected to improve and become ‘moderate’ around Thursday due to an increase in wind speed. “By Thursday, a mainly clear sky and strong surface wind is expected during the day. The wind is likely to come from northwest direction at 22 kmph,” the CPCB website stated.

On Wednesday, however, slight improvement is expected in air quality, and it may fall to the lower end of ‘poor’, experts said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, maximum temperature rose to 22.6°C—the highest since the onset of winter, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature on Tuesday was only a degree lower than normal for this time of the year, as per the IMD. The city’s maximum temperature is expected to rise further to 24°C on Wednesday, and further to 25°C on Thursday due to a clear sky, an IMD spokesperson said.

As per IMD data, Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 6.8°C and saw a slight fall from Monday’s 7°C. The minimum temperature was 3°C below normal. However, the minimum temperature is also expected to rise to 8°C on Wednesday, and further to 10°C on Thursday.