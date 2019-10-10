e-paper
MLA Aggarwal buries the hatchet, comes out to support Gurgaon candidate

gurugram Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Gurgaon candidate Sudhir Singla received a boost for his election campaign, on Thursday, after sitting MLA Umesh Aggarwal came around and announced his support for the party candidate during a public meeting, on Thursday.

Denied a party ticket, Aggarwal had rebelled and fielded his wife as an independent candidate before being convinced by senior BJP leaders to withdraw her candidature.

On Thursday, the sitting MLA finally made peace with the incumbent candidate and the party in the presence of senior BJP leader and union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar.

Addressing the gathering of workers, Gurjar said that by supporting the party candidate, Aggarwal had shown his large heartedness and this would ensure the victory of Singla by a large margin. “The victory of a candidate is made possible by party workers. By dedicating his support to Singla, Aggarwal has made the job easier,” Gurjar said, adding that state was moving towards a Congress-free Haryana.

Umesh Aggarwal said he was offering not only his own support, but that of the numerous workers who have remained loyal to him. He said he hoped that the party candidate would extend the same respect to the workers as he did. Aggarwal admitted that though he was still hurt about not getting a party ticket, this would not come in the way supporting Singla.

In his address, Singla admitted that without Agarwal’s active support the election campaign was not taking off as expected and now that the sitting MLA had come forward, it would be easier for him to reach out to the masses. “I assure you that all workers and supporters, who have been working with Aggarwal will get the same respect and honour,” Singla said, adding that the development of Gurgaon would remain his primary agenda.

Apart from Aggarwal, a number of party leaders and councillors have come out in support of Singla in the past one week.

Singla is the vice-president of district party unit and has been closely associated with the party organization and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Singla is a practicing advocate and his father Sita Ram Singla was an MLA from BJP and also a minister. “I have been a BJP worker for long and I will work for the people of Gurgaon to the best of my abilities,” he said had said after his candidature was announced on October 2.

Although Singla’s followers said he owed his ticket to the positive performance feedback in internal surveys, BJP insiders admit that the choice was to an extent influenced by the Gurgaon MP.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:06 IST

