Gurugram / Monsoon rains may hit Gurugram in next 24 hours

Monsoon rains may hit Gurugram in next 24 hours

gurugram Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
While the national capital received the monsoon’s first rain on Wednesday, Gurugram remained dry. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to receive rainfall in the next 24-48 hours as the southwest monsoon advances further into Haryana.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was at 34.5 degrees Celsius, which was lower by roughly three degrees from Tuesday’s 37 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 28 degrees.

According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, temperature is expected to drop by about two degrees and settle around 33 degrees Celsius on Thursday with the possibility of rain. As per the IMD’s Palam observatory, which is the closest manual weather observatory to Gurugram, moderate rainfall may be expected on Thursday. Cloudy skies with spells of thundershowers have also been predicted by the weather department for Thursday. The minimum temperature is expected to settle at 28 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

While Delhi had received rains on Wednesday, the arrival of the season is likely to be declared officially on Thursday as the met department is waiting to see how much it rains over 24 hours, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Delhi. He added that with further advancement of southwest monsoon in Haryana, conditions were fertile for monsoon rains in Gurugram and other cities across the national capital region.

Air quality in the city was ‘satisfactory’ on Wednesday for the second consecutive day, recording 77 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin. This was an improvement from the previous day’s recording of 88 in the ‘satisfactory’ category. The improvement was attributed largely to an increase in wind speed. According to the early air quality warning system for the NCR, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ to ‘good’ category on Thursday.

