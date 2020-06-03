More than 54% Covid-19 patients in Gurugram under home isolation

gurugram

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:18 IST

Gurugram has seen a surge in number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the last six days, with the total number of cases breaching the 1,000 mark on June 2.

Around, 54% of the active Covid-19 cases, according to data available with Gurugram administration, are under home isolation, and 9% patients are in government paid isolation facilities. According to the district health department, only 32% patients are under treatment at private and government hospitals.

According to data available till June 2, of the 1,063 Covid-19 cases in the district, 775 were still active. Out of these, only 252 patients are hospitalized, while the remaining 523 are in home isolation or in government paid facilities — like hotels and guest houses.

Health officials said that nearly 80% of the patients infected with Covid-19 are asymptomatic and therefore can stay in home isolation. The challenge, however, is inadequate public health infrastructure — with less than 300 beds being allocated for Covid-19 patients in the district at government hospitals — and dependency upon private hospitals, who in the past have shown reluctance in admitting patients afflicted with the virus. The private hospitals started admitting only a limited number Covid patients, after the district administration issued orders earlier this week stating they cannot turn away or refer Covid-19 patients. Currently, hospital beds in government and private hospitals are reserved only for patients who show symptoms of the virus and have underlining health issues.

It is in the last five days, cases have rapidly increased in the city — by almost 235% according to the district health department’s estimate — as compared to last week. Though some of them are backlog cases, which have been updated in the last few days, Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer of the district, confirmed that the cases were increasing . “Cases are increasing by the hundreds every day. This will continue to be the new norm.”

“As most of the patients are asymptomatic, we are advising home isolation. Hospital care is only for those who have symptoms and co-morbidity issues, like hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. At least 252 Covid-19 patients are admitted in 21 hospitals, including ESIC hospital,” said Punia.

According to him, 25 teams in different primary health centres will contact those under home isolation in their areas to monitor their recovery. “On the first day of isolation, health workers — like an ASHA worker or a medical officer — will visit the house of the patient. Then on every third day, these health workers will visit or call the patient’s house to check if there is any deterioration of symptoms and to check if home isolation protocols are being followed,” he said.

According to Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, teams will enquire about the patients’ health for at least 17 days through telephonic calls. The home isolation will be over if there is no onset of symptoms, like fever and cold, for 10 days.

HOSPITAL FACILITY: A CHALLENGE

In Gurugram, in the absence of proper public healthcare system, both the health department and the administration depend on private hospitals. According to the health department, at least 21 hospitals in the city have accommodated almost 100 patients, while remaining 150 are admitted in government’s ESIC Hospital and Medeor Hospital.

In the government set up, there are 100 beds in ESIC hospital, 31 beds in Sector 31 polyclinic, almost 100 in Covid-19 care facility in Sector 9, which was earlier a quarantine centre and 60 beds in Medeor Hospital, Manesar.

The administration and health department have been asked to reserve at least 1,000-bed for coronavirus patients in different hospitals, out of which 500 should have oxygen equipment and 100 must have ventilators. “We are coordinating with private hospitals for this,” said Punia.

The decision to increase the hospital facility was taken on May 7, when the cases were just 117. The district administration roped in six private hospitals to add 600 beds to the existing capacity for the treatment of patients. But district health officials privy to the matter, said that hospitals were reluctant to take Covid-19 patients.

On May 25, Gurugram deputy commissioner, Amit Khatri had issued a revised order making it mandatory for all private hospitals and nursing homes to treat Covid-19 patients who require critical health services. On May 28 and 29, notices were served to three private hospitals for flouting the order.

“There are 21 private hospitals who have been asked to admit patients, while we are trying to increase the bed capacity of Medeor hospital to 120,” said Punia.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, last Thursday had issued an order for self-paid and government paid isolation facility. “People who do not have requisite space at home can opt for facilities such as hotels and guest houses,” reads the order. While those tested positive in containment zones and want to be treated at home will have to give a written consent.

Ajay Gupta, vice president, Indian Medical Association (Gurugram) said, “Small hospitals and nursing homes should be exempted from taking Covid-19 patients as they lack infrastructure, equipment and safety gears. Chances of infection are more in such hospitals. Like Delhi, tertiary care hospitals in the city should reserve at least some percentage of their total bed capacity for infected persons. Currently, that is not happening. And, the capacity of the government designated Covid-19 hospital should be increased to 100-bed at least.”