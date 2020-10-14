e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Movie theatres in Gurugram set to reopen from tomorrow: All you need to know

Movie theatres in Gurugram set to reopen from tomorrow: All you need to know

According to the guidelines released by MHA, cinema halls can open for the viewers again from October 15.

gurugram Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 16:08 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Outside the cinema halls, masks have also been arranged for visitors entering the food gallery keeping in mind social distancing measures.
Outside the cinema halls, masks have also been arranged for visitors entering the food gallery keeping in mind social distancing measures.(ANI Photo)
         

Movie theatres in Gurugram will reopen from Thursday following relaxations issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in unlock 5.

“Our preparations for running operations are very solid and we have been preparing for it over the last seven months. We aim to provide a safe movie experience to our customers amid Covid-19,” Sanjay Barjatya, Regional Operations Head, Miraj Cinemas, told ANI.

According to the guidelines released by MHA, cinema halls can open for the viewers again from October 15.

Here are the SOPs to be followed:

1. Movie theatres in Gurugram will reopen with 50 per cent capacity from Thursday amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

2. According to the rules, owners have arranged for 50% of viewers to sit in the halls with paperless ticket arrangement as well as sanitisation of all the seats.

3. Outside the cinema halls, masks have also been arranged for visitors entering the food gallery keeping in mind social distancing measures.

4. All incoming viewers will need to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile.

(With inputs from ANI)

tags
top news
Justin Trudeau throws darts at Prez Xi to mark 50 years of ties with China
Justin Trudeau throws darts at Prez Xi to mark 50 years of ties with China
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
IMD’s improved air quality models capture air pollution spike in Delhi
IMD’s improved air quality models capture air pollution spike in Delhi
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
In 1st response to same-sex marriage, Centre cites 5,000 yrs of Sanatan Dharma
In 1st response to same-sex marriage, Centre cites 5,000 yrs of Sanatan Dharma
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off in 3 points
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off in 3 points
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In