Murder suspect held with two illegal guns in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 07:48 IST

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly carrying countrymade guns and ammunition illegally near Jalvayu Vihar in Sector 31. The police said that he is allegedly involved in at least seven cases of murder, attempt to murder and assault.

The man, identified as Summit Saini, is a resident of Pataudi Chowk and runs a transport business. He was arrested after the police got a tip-off on his whereabouts. Two countrymade guns and two live ammunitions were confiscated by the police.

A case was registered against Saini under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sector 40 police station on Tuesday. He was produced before a district court on Wednesday and sent to police custody.

Subhash Boken, police spokesperson, said, “Saini bought the guns from an acquaintance for Rs. 15,000 after his father got involved in a fight.” According to the police, of seven cases registered against Saini, he served jail term in one of them and was granted bail in February.

The police said that during the interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in a murder case that was registered at New Colony police station in December last year, and an attempt to murder case registered at Sector 10 police station in May this year. In both the cases, police had not been able to arrest the suspects.

In December last year, Saini and his accomplices allegedly beat up two men after a heated argument in New Colony. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries and a case was registered under relevant sections, including 302, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at New Colony police station on January 1.

Five months later, in May, Saini and his accomplices allegedly shot at a man over personal enmity in Sector 10A police station. The man did not sustain any injury during the incident. The police had said that the victim and Saini’s father allegedly fought with each other in the past. A case was registered under sections 307, 120-B and 34 of IPC at Sector 10A police station.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 07:48 IST