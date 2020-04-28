e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Nodal officers appointed to check learning among students; e-portal in the works so students can clarify queries

gurugram Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

To ensure that academic learning among children continues despite the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown the education department has appointed district- and block-level nodal officers for overseeing the implementation of remote learning practices in government and private schools, alike.

In a statement released by the state administration on Tuesday, district education officer Indu Boken said classes in government schools were being conducted remotely through Whatsapp and Edusat channels.

Further, the department had allocated responsibilities to nodal officers for monitoring and ensuring that lessons are delivered to students without fail, he said, adding that teachers will be relaying feedback about the e-lessons to school heads, who will be sharing the information with the nodal education officers.

Guidelines had been issued to ensure efforts as part of the remote learning campaign materialise. Teachers have also been told to maintain a log of students’ feedback. For this, the department is in the process of starting an e-platform where students will be able to ask teachers their doubts during a dedicated hour.

A WhatsApp number from the Directorate Office in Panchkula will be shared with students for the same.

While the lockdown continues, the department will also be carrying out activities related to state-level basic skill competency programme Saksham.

A meeting with district and block education officers is slated to be held on Wednesday for discussing the results of Saksham exam, which took place in February and the district-wise progress made by students under the remote learning education campaign.

