‘Not moved a kilometre in 2 hours’: Commuters slam police after Gurugram border troubles over CAA protests

gurugram

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 11:16 IST

Traffic was severely hit at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Thursday morning, as the Delhi Police set up barricades to check vehicles entering the city. As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continued in different parts of the city, the Delhi Metro also closed entry and exits for 14 metro stations this morning on the orders of the police.

“Local police have set up barricades at the Delhi-Gurugram borders and vehicles are being checked, because of which traffic movement will remain affected. Kindly opt for alternative routes,” Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters via their official Twitter handle.

Traffic Alert :-

Traffic congestion has been reported at Delhi-Gurugram border on NH 48 due to barricading by Delhi Police. @TrafficGGM is on the spot to facilitate the traffic. Inconvenience caused is highly regretted. @gurgaonpolice . pic.twitter.com/5R0TcHf8Rc — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) December 19, 2019

From as early as 8am today, vehicles inched to cross the border and this created tailbacks that lasted for several kilometres. The traffic continues to remain affected.

“Massive traffic. Ambulances stuck in this jam. Delhi police will be responsible for these delays,” a commuter tweeted.

Very good Delhi Police you give the information after 10:07. This traffic jam has reached Faridabad - Gurugram highway. — आकाश श्रीवास्तव (@AKS_Kyastha) December 19, 2019

So the toll from gurugram to Mehrauli has a traffic jam & Police is trying to barricade the toll plaza!!!!!

What exactly is wrong bother with @TrafficGGM & @dtptraffic

Why are there no updates?? @dcptrafficggm — M (@pseudo_sapiens) December 19, 2019

Massive traffic jam on Gurugram Delhi expressway. Been sitting in car for last two hours and have not moved one KM even. — SUDHIR SALUJA (@sudhirsaluja) December 19, 2019

Some users also posted video of the snarls caused by police barricades.

There was traffic at Mathura Road too because of the traffic restriction at Delhi-Noida border in Kalindi Kunj.

Meanwhile, protests around Delhi University’s north campus, Jamia Milia Islamia, central Delhi and parts of Old Delhi caused the exit and entries to Metro stations being affected.

Passenger movement was restricted at Jamia Milia Islamia, Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh, Munirka, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Khan Market, Pragati Maidan, Lok Kalyan Marg and ITO stations.

“As a precautionary measure amid protests, Delhi Metro had to close the gates of a few metro stations. The safety of our passengers and the security of metro property is paramount to us and we have to ensure the same as per the advice given by the authorities,” DMRC tweeted on Thursday morning.