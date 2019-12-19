e-paper
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
'Not moved a kilometre in 2 hours': Commuters slam police after Gurugram border troubles over CAA protests

From as early as 8am today, vehicles inched to cross the border and this created tailbacks that lasted for several kilometres.

gurugram Updated: Dec 19, 2019 11:16 IST
The traffic jam at the Gurugram border on Thursday.
The traffic jam at the Gurugram border on Thursday.(HT Photo/Yogendra Kumar)
         

Traffic was severely hit at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Thursday morning, as the Delhi Police set up barricades to check vehicles entering the city. As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continued in different parts of the city, the Delhi Metro also closed entry and exits for 14 metro stations this morning on the orders of the police.

“Local police have set up barricades at the Delhi-Gurugram borders and vehicles are being checked, because of which traffic movement will remain affected. Kindly opt for alternative routes,” Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters via their official Twitter handle.

 

From as early as 8am today, vehicles inched to cross the border and this created tailbacks that lasted for several kilometres. The traffic continues to remain affected.

“Massive traffic. Ambulances stuck in this jam. Delhi police will be responsible for these delays,” a commuter tweeted. 

 

 

 

Some users also posted video of the snarls caused by police barricades. 

There was traffic at Mathura Road too because of the traffic restriction at Delhi-Noida border in Kalindi Kunj.

Meanwhile, protests around Delhi University’s north campus, Jamia Milia Islamia, central Delhi and parts of Old Delhi caused the exit and entries to Metro stations being affected.

Passenger movement was restricted at Jamia Milia Islamia, Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh, Munirka, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Khan Market, Pragati Maidan, Lok Kalyan Marg and ITO stations.

“As a precautionary measure amid protests, Delhi Metro had to close the gates of a few metro stations. The safety of our passengers and the security of metro property is paramount to us and we have to ensure the same as per the advice given by the authorities,” DMRC tweeted on Thursday morning.

