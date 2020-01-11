Number of commuters paying double the toll increases at Kherki Daula toll plaza

gurugram

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 23:54 IST

The Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway concessionaire Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL) said that the number of commuters paying double the toll has gone up tremendously in the last week—from 725 commuters paying the double penalty on January 5 to 3,771 such violators on January 10—at the Kherki Daula toll plaza. The number of commuters who enter FASTag lanes and want to pay cash is considerable, which clearly shows that people are still delaying buying FASTags, MCEPL officials said.

The concessionaire said that their officials don’t have any executive authority and it is hard for them to take double the penalty amount. Amarendra Kumar, chief general manager, MCEPL wrote to all regional offices on January 3 saying that the double penalty has not been enforced strictly at toll plazas across the country. “Each regional office should review the reasons for non-improvement in the electronic toll collection penetration for fee plazas under their jurisdiction and submit a plan for improvement to achieve 100% FASTag by January 14. Also, correct data should be filled as this is the basis of chairman review (sic),” read the letter, a copy of which is with HT.

Anish John, systems manager, MCEPL, said, “We have strictly enforced the double penalty recently. Several people still want to pay the fee in cash instead of through FASTags.” The concessionaire said that they can’t do anything as they don’t have any jurisdiction power. “Commuters don’t listen to us and when we ask them for the double penalty, they tend to fight with the toll operators. We can only ask the commuters to pay double the penalty but we can’t run after cars, the drivers of which don’t pay the penalty. Also, the commuters who pay double the amount of toll end up wasting the time of others who have FASTags,” S Raghuraman, CEO, MCEPL, sais.

Meanwhile, the sale of FASTags is continuing at snail’s pace at the Kherki Daula toll plaza. Many commuters have complained that they have to stand in a queue at the toll for more than four hours to get a FASTag. In the last week, the sale of FASTags went down from 600 on January 1 to 200 on January 10, the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway concessionaire officials said.

Anurag Desai, a resident of Manesar, said, “I came to the Kherki Daula toll plaza around 9am and got the FASTag around 1pm. The issuing system is slow and the officials don’t listen to us.” Several commuters said that there is no proper signboard to guide commuters. Veena Chaudhary, resident, Palam Vihar, said, “There is no separate queue for women, we also have to stand with men. The authorities have not specified how much the FASTag costs at the toll plaza.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway concessionaire said that commuters are not enthusiastic about buying FASTags despite its officials putting up signboards.