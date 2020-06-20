Officials asked to prepare for monsoon, MLA visits key locations

gurugram

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:40 IST

To ensure that waterlogging, which has become a perennial feature during the monsoon, does not cause a deluge this year, Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla on Saturday asked officials of various civic agencies to ensure that the city’s drains are clean, pump-sets functional, and a list of emergency personnel is ready so that work takes place in a coordinated manner when it rains. Singla also inspected several key locations in the city and on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway along with officials of the NHAI, PWD, MCG, GMDA and the fire department to take stock of the preparations on the ground.

In 2016, heavy rains in the city had caused a 20-hour jam, bringing the city to a standstill; since then the authorities have been trying to ensure that a similar situation does not arise during the monsoon.

Keeping this in mind, Singla said that he had decided to take weekly updates from officials of different departments concerning the prevailing situation. “I will be visiting these spots regularly so that the system remains on its toes,” he said, adding that though officials have assured him that there would be no problems this year, the result would be clear when it starts raining.

During the inspection at Hero Honda Chowk, which is one of the worst-affected areas during the monsoon, the Gurugram MLA told NHAI and MCG officials to ensure that the height of the breaker used to prevent water from entering the underpass was adequate. “Ensure that pumps are functional, operators are deployed 24/7 and clean drains immediately. Ensure that there is no reverse flow of water which can flood the area,” Singla told NHAI officials.

At Rajiv Chowk, where a part of the surface crossing gets waterlogged towards the mini-secretariat, the GMDA and NHAI officials were asked to either raise the depression or install a pump to ensure water does not collect. Taking into account the waterlogging at Rajiv Chowk underpass in front of Medanta hospital, Singla went to check the water-breaker and the two pumps installed inside the Tau Devi Lal stadium. “Ensure that these pumps deliver during the critical situation and increase the height of the breaker if needed,” he told officials.

Referring to waterlogging at underpasses, Pradip Kumar, GMDA chief engineer, said that all agencies are working in unison to ensure that it doesn’t take place this year.

At Signature Tower crossing and Iffco Chowk L-shaped underpass, officials assured the MLA that drains have been cleaned and connections with the master lines checked. “We have conducted the drill for pumps and installed eight booster pumps. A drill has also been conducted and a list of operators will be made available to the authorities and the MLA in next couple of days,” Vikas Mittal, manager, NHAI, said.

At Atul Kataria chowk, PWD officials were asked to ensure that the earth spread around the crossing was covered within the next five days. “I have asked officials to ensure that drains constructed here are made functional at the earliest,” he said.

Rajeev Yadav, superintendent engineer, PWD, who was present, said that they would finish the work in the next few days and ensure that there is no waterlogging.

At Mahavir Chowk near Sadar Bazar, PWD officials told Singla that the construction of the flyover and underpass has been delayed due to the lockdown, but they will ensure that the work is completed by May 2021, though the project deadline was December 2020. The officials said that they have taken measures to ensure that there is no waterlogging at the chowk, and drains are properly cleaned.

GMDA executive engineer Rajesh Bansal, MCG chief engineer ND Vashisht, Bharat Bhushan Jindal from NHAI and fire official Sunil Kumar were present during the visit.