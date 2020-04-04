One Jamaat attendee tests positive in Pataudi

gurugram

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:27 IST

A 27-year-old man, a resident of Pataudi, who attended the March 18 Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total count of active coronavirus cases in the district to 16. The district health team collected samples of his four family members and sent them to the quarantine facility in Sector 9 and the patient was admitted to the isolation ward in Civil Hospital, Sector 10.

On Thursday, a 38-year-old man from Devi Lal Colony, who was also a Jamaat attendee, was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19. The Gurugram police have identified more than 25 persons from old Gurugram, who were part of the congregation.

Mohammed Akil, the commissioner of police, said, “We initially identified 10 persons (on Wednesday) and later 12 more. There were additional 12 persons, who, after attending the Jamaat, visited Gurugram and later left for different districts. The information has been shared with the police teams of the respective districts.”

The police identified 11 immediate contacts of the 38-year-old Covid-19 patient, which included eight family members and three neighbours. All the identified persons are in the quarantine facility at Government Post Graduate College in Sector 9. Health department officials said their test reports are negative for now.

So far, 16 cases have been reported from the Gurugram district, of which nine have recovered. Seven undergoing treatment include a 50-year-old woman of Sushant Lok-1, two 23-year-old women from Sector 47 and Sector 39, a 40-year-old man and his father from Sector 54 and the two persons who attended the Jammat congregation in Delhi.

Free accommodation and meals for medical staff

To ensure the safety of medical staff and health workers, who are attending to Covid-19 patients, the state public works department has ordered to provide free accommodation and meals to the staff at all PWD rest house across the state.

In an order issued from the Chandigarh headquarter on Saturday, the district administration was told to provide free boarding and lodging to the doctors, paramedics, and essential services staff attending to Covid patients after duty hours so they don’t have to put the lives of their family members at risk. The boarding would include meals. Officials in Gurugram said the decision will help frontline workers, who are susceptible to the disease and arrangements will be made accordingly.