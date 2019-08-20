Over 500 Gurugram BPL families to be covered under Family ID programme

gurugram

As many as 530 families in Gurugram district, which will be added to Haryana’s Below Poverty Line (BPL) list on August 21, will be covered under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) or the Family ID programme, said officials concerned.

The PPP was rolled out on July 25 with the launch of a portal to verify and upgrade the database of all the households in the state. As of now, the verified data of these 530 BPL cardholders will be fed into the Family ID portal. These families will get a 14-digit number as Family ID that will give them easy access to over 350 social security schemes operational in the state.

Later, 11,506 BPL cardholders of the district listed in the central government list and 13,815 in the state BPL list will also be covered under the programme.

On Monday, the state government directed the deputy commissioners of all districts to expedite the process of verifying the data of 54 lakh households in the state. Rajesh Khullar, principal secretary to the chief minister, told the district officials in a video conference to cover existing BPL cardholders under the PPP.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner said, “On August 21, the newly added 530 BPL beneficiaries will get their cards. Their family details have been verified and fresh data verification of the existing BPL cardholders is also underway.”

The district administration has been asked to engage gas agencies and Saral Kendra for the verification process. For this, the families will have to collect the printouts of their family data, already fed into the government system, from these centres.

They will have to make the changes and add additional information, such as mobile number and signature of the family members. Information from the final form will be fed into the portal by the planning officer. Once the process is completed, the family will get a golden number and the family ID card will be prepared.

In the first phase of the project, employees of the state government were to be covered. The data verification of seven lakh government employees in the state is supposed to be completed by August 21.

During the meeting, it was also told to the district officials that the state government will soon launch the Parivar Samriddh Yojana. Under the scheme, the state government will give Rs 6,000 to beneficiaries, whose annual family income is less than Rs 1,80,000 or less than two hectares of land.

In a press statement released by the district administration, TVSN Prasad, additional chief secretary, finance and planning, said that under the Parivar Samriddhi Yojana, various schemes like the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna, the PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, the PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, the PM Kisan Mandhan Pension Yojana and the PM Fasal Bima Yojana will be linked. Amit Khatri, however, refused to comment about the scheme and said, “It is yet to be finalised.”

