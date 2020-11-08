Over 60% of ICU beds occupied, but officials prepared to meet any spike

gurugram

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 23:07 IST

With cases of Covid-19 steadily rising in the district, 60% of all Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in the district are currently occupied, as per data available with the district health department, up from about 40% a month ago. On the other hand, the data also shows that only 30% of general beds with oxygen facilities are occupied, which officials attribute to most active cases being asymptomatic or mild in nature, with patients opting for home isolation. Occupancy of ventilator beds also remains low, with only a third of them currently in use.

Officials in the district administration and health department said they are keeping a close watch on the occupancy rates, in case infrastructure needs to be ramped up. However, they also emphasised that there is presently no reason to fear a shortage of beds in the near future, with about 40% of all hospitals beds reserved for Covid-19, up from about 35% in September.

Vivek Kalia, estate officer, HSVP, and nodal authority for hospital bed management, said, “A large number for high occupancy rates of ICU beds is a spillover of patients from Delhi, UP and other states as well. In anticipation of a winter surge, an additional 5% of total beds was reserved for Covid about a month ago.”

Of the 670 Covid-19 patients currently admitted to Gurugam hospitals, only 300 are city residents, while 144 are residents of Delhi. Of the latter, 72 are currently undergoing treatment at Medanta in Sector 38. Official data provided by the nodal officer for hospital bed management also shows 44 patients from Uttar Pradesh and another 49 from “other states” are undergoing treatment in city hospitals.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said that spillovers from Delhi and other neighbouring regions had been anticipated. “There is no cause for alarm because so far, we are able to absorb this spillover. Majority of active cases are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and are able to get by in home isolation. In certain hospitals, availability of beds is an issue, but there are plenty of beds available in other private and government facilities. There are no restrictions on admitting patients coming from elsewhere,” Yadav said.

There is a total of 1,975 beds in the city reserved for Covid-19 treatment (up from 1,740 beds in late September), across 42 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and healthcare centres. These include 1,715 general beds with oxygen facility and another 260 ICU beds (which include 122 ventilator beds). While 594 general beds are presently occupied, 160 ICU beds are currently in use (including 45 patients on ventilator support). Officials added that ventilator bed occupancy, in absolute numbers, has remained stable over the last two months.

“There are at least 328 ventilators available across the district’s Covid-19 hospitals. We can always allocate more for Covid-19 treatment if need be. The capacity can be created,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram, adding that the health department’s goal is to hospitalise less than 10% of the active cases.

At present, only 5% of the cases originating in Gurugram are hospitalised. According to a state government order, a maximum of 60% of beds can be reserved in private hospitals. “Any shortfall can be met,” Yadav added.

A spokesperson with a major private hospital in the city, who did not wish to be identified, said that a significant majority of patients from Delhi are elderly persons with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension and past cardiac events. “They typically opt for one of three major multi-speciality hospitals in Gurugram which offer treatment for Covid-19, but are also equipped to deal with any complications arising from these specific comorbidities. Many happen to be residents of south and west Delhi, since Gurugram is easily accessible from there. Many asymptomatic patients in Delhi are also availing of home isolation care, and telemedicine services from Gururgam hospitals,” the spokesperson said.