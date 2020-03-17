Panic grips high-rise dwellers

gurugram

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 23:30 IST

Social media groups of a condominium in Sector 50, where a resident is suspected to be suffering from coronavirus, were abuzz with heated exchanges on Monday as word went around that parents of the man had been stepping out for morning walks. The development triggered an avalanche of responses from fellow residents that laid bare the fear, panic, uncertainty and anger prevailing among the community.

While some members of the group opined that elderly couple needed to be forcefully stopped, others said that a panicked reaction to the same was not needed. It was only after some back and forth that peace eventually prevailed, with residents deciding that they would wait till the test results are released.

While conversations seeped in panic and suspicion of one other are becoming commonplace amid the spreading pandemic, city residents are also making collective efforts that seek to send out a message of hope and solidarity.

Puneeta Chadha Khanna, a resident of World Spa, said that while worried conversations about people with a travel history were taking place, people are also trying to work on a collective coping mechanism of sorts. “I have heard and seen some paranoid conversations on various social media forums. I fear that people may start developing a negative outlook towards others or may even throw them out if the paranoia is not controlled,” said Khanna.

She added that despite negative conversations, many others are coming together to undertake positive steps. “Most people understand that this could happen to anyone. We have been discussing in our groups that if something like this were to happen in our condominium, we would make a roster to ensure that the patient and his/her family is taken care of. We will ensure that someone is responsible for giving food or other supplies,” said Khanna.

Residents of other condominiums in the city are also working their way around the panic and social distancing to reflect on the community spirit. Around a hundred residents of Hamilton Court came together on Tuesday evening, albeit from their respective balconies, to spread cheer among fellow residents as they practice social distancing.

Dressed in colourful clothes, residents waved the national flag and sang together from their balconies with the sound of conch shells and bells reverberating in the air. Residents said that the idea was to send out a message of solidarity and they had taken inspiration from videos of Italians singing songs under lockdown.

“People are getting stressed and a lot of anxiety is building up. Someone shared a video from Italy on the society Whatsapp group and we thought it was a good way of sending out some positive energy. Even if something were to happen, all of us need to stand together,” said Shalini Vig, a resident.

Other individuals are coming up with novel ideas to deal with changes that family setups are seeing in the wake of schools and colleges shutting down. Seemant Kumar, director of a company that makes board games and a Silver Oaks resident, noticed that parents in his condominium are having a tough time keeping children engaged following the shutdown of schools. “I saw restless children around and decided to use the opportunity to create a game that would keep children engaged and as well as create awareness about coronavirus,” said Kumar.

The game created by him requires the player to pass through Corona symptoms and its outcomes to emerge as the winner. The game, he said, could simply be downloaded and printed and play even by individuals in isolation.

Condominiums take steps

In addition to the steps being taken at the individual level, condominiums, such as Belvedere Towers, World Spa, Park Place and Magnolias, among others are cancelling community events. Most condominiums have withdrawn club services while facilities, such as swimming pools and gymnasiums, have been shut indefinitely. Apart from thermal scanning of all visitors, checks for maintenance and housekeeping staffs have increased. Sanitizers have also been placed in common areas and lifts.

Vinod Giri, president, Belvedere Towers Condominium Association, said that apart from keeping the residents informed about government advisories, infrared thermometers are being used at the entrance for all visitors. “Every person walking in has to sanitize themselves. Residents are supposed to inform the office about their travel history and self-quarantine. All mass gatherings and functions have been cancelled,” said Giri.

At Magnolias, residents are advising each other to stick to the confines of their homes as much as possible and take precautions. “It’s time to stay back in our houses and self-quarantine. All activities are taking place within the confines of the house, with known people. We are using the home theatre for entertainment purposes and ordering online to avoid stepping out,” said Harish Thakur, a resident. He added that parents of children studying in foreign institutions have especially being asked to be on guard.

Greater reliance on delivery services

At an individual level, several condominium residents are curtailing trips to the markets and opting for more delivery services to limit exposure to others. Aparnaa Laxmi, of resident Park Place in Sector 54, said that she is practising social distancing and opting for online payments and delivery. “I make sure that the deliveries are restricted to the reception area. We are trying to make online payments for various deliveries and ensuring that we don’t have people coming up to the doorsteps,” said Laxmi.

She said that she is also planning on cancelling her newspaper service. “I know some people who are opting for e-subscriptions and cancelling the hard copies to avoid contact with possible carriers of the virus. I like the feel of a newspaper but strict steps might have to be taken if a lockdown happens. Not everyone has woken up to the fact that we are living through a pandemic. Harsh steps will have to be adopted by both condominiums and individuals,” she said.