Pataudi Covid patient with Tablighi Jamaat link booked; second such case in two days

gurugram

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:34 IST

A man from Pataudi, who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, was booked for allegedly hiding information, the police said on Monday. This is the second such case in two days—the police had registered an FIR against a 38-year-old man from Old Gurgaon, who had tested positive for Covid-19, for allegedly concealing information.

Both the patients were among 25 people who had attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in March in Delhi. Last week, the police had said that 22 of 25 identified persons were sent to a quarantine facility in Sector 9 while the remaining three were yet to be traced.

The police said the second FIR was registered against a resident of Pataudi under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Pataudi police station for allegedly disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant by leaving his house under complete lockdown.

Earlier, on Sunday, the police had lodged a case against a resident of Devilal Colony under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC, Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act at Sector 9 A police station.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that in both the cases, the persons had failed to inform the authorities regarding their participation in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and risked the potential spread of infection to others.