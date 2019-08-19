Police constable dragged on top of car bonnet for 2.5km in Sector 7

gurugram

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 02:08 IST

A police constable was dragged on the bonnet of a sedan for at least two-and-a half kilometres after he tried to stop the speeding car at a checkpoint in Jyoti Park, New Colony, Sector 7, on Sunday night. The police said the constable sustained injuries on his arms and legs and was rushed to a private hospital, from where he was discharged after being administered first aid. Though the driver of the sedan had fled, he was arrested on Monday, police said, adding that a case of attempt to murder has been lodged against the accused.

The suspect was arrested from Gandhi Nagar after the police traced the car’s registration number with using the CCTV footage from several cameras. The man was identified as Krishan Pal, 22, a resident of Shakti Nagar.

This is the fourth incident of its kind since December.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11pm, when the victim, identified by first name Rohit, and a homeguard official, Navin, were stationed on Sector 7 Extension Road leading towards Jyoti Park.

The police said the officers were on duty and were inspecting vehicles when they noticed a speeding white sedan (Hyundai Accent), with tinted windows, headed towards them.

In the police complaint, the constable states, “I signalled the driver to stop, but he increased the car’s speed. The car hit me and I fell on the bonnet. I tried to get off the car but the driver turned towards Jyoti Park. I yelled for help, but the driver did not stop the car. Near Pataudi Chowk, when another vehicle came in front of the car, it slowed down and I jumped off to save my life.”

In a five second CCTV footage recovered from the area, the white sedan can be seen overtaking other cars. The driver was dragged for three to four minutes, the police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said, “The driver drove for a distance with the constable holding on to the bonnet. After he jumped off, the car driver escaped. He was arrested on Monday and has confessed to the crime.”

Kunal, an eyewitness and a restaurateur in Sector 7, told mediapersons that he was about to shut shop for the day when he noticed a car driving by at a high speed. “Initially, I assumed it was some troublemaker, but then I saw a policeman holding on to the bonnet of the car. The car was going towards Pataudi Chowk. Since the windows were tinted, I could not see if there was more than one person in the car. I informed the police control room. Some passersby and I ran after the car and later found the policeman lying on the side of the road,” Singh said.

The police said the constable was rushed to a private hospital for treatment and was discharged after being given first aid for injuries.

A case was registered against the unidentified accused under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code at New Colony police station on Monday, said police.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 23:36 IST