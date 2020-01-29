Public health centres to be upgraded in Gurugram district

gurugram

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 00:00 IST

Public Health Centres (PHCs) and health sub-centres in the district that largely function out of broken buildings and lack proper amenities will get an upgrade in the next few months, officials of the health department said.

Gurugram has 11 PHCs and 30 sub-centres spread across the district, including in areas such as Basai, Manesar, Nathupur, Rajiv Nagar, Om Nagar and Khandsa. A few were set up under the National Urban Health Mission in 2013, and the number was increased in the following years. These centres operate between 9am and 5pm on weekdays.

However, many lack proper drinking water, toilet facilities, are dimly lit, and the building have cracks and seepage issues.

“These centres are the referral units for further treatment and need an urgent upgrade. A meeting with the public works department (PWD) was held last week and it was decided that the infrastructure of the centres will be repaired to improve government health care in semi-urban areas of the district,” Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said.

Officials at the Public Works Department (PWD) said they have started visiting health centres to survey the repair work that needs to be carried out. “A detailed list of repairs will be made this week and then an estimate will be prepared. Most of it is basic upgrade and should be done in a couple of months,” Narendra Singh, engineer, PWD, said.

PHCs are important for providing immunisation services and tuberculosis treatment, and help in achieving institutional deliveries.