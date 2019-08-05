Rainwater floods Suncity despite the check dams raised by GMDA: Residents

gurugram

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:03 IST

Despite the check dams raised by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) the plotted township of Suncity in Sector 54 was left inundated after the heavy rain on Friday, said members of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) on Sunday, adding that flooding started soon after it stopped raining around 3pm.

The township remained submerged in six inches of rainwater, affecting internal traffic movement and confining residents to their homes. “Building check dams seemed to have little effect; rainwater flooded our area as usual. It was roughly 45 minutes of rain but it left our colony inundated,” resident VMK Singh said.

A GMDA team, which inspected the area on Saturday said the check dams kept the colony from getting completely flooded.

“Check-dams worked perfectly as they largely restricted rainwater to the creeks. Friday’s rain was heavy and water overflowed from some check dams,” GMDA sub-divisional engineer JP Verma, who was a part of the inspection team, said.

In June this year, the GMDA had raised seven check dams in the creeks of the Aravalli foothills adjoining Suncity to ensure run-off from the foothills does not flood the township. The action was taken after residents gave a representation to the GMDA in September last year.

RWA president Abhey Poonia said, “We met chief executive officer of the GMDA, V Umashankar, in the first week of September last year after massive waterlogging at the Sector 55/56 roundabout and adjoining areas in August.”

Poonia added that waterlogging has been a perennial problem because of natural flow of rainwater from the Aravalli.

The GMDA had raised check dams in the creeks, which work like water streams during rains. Additionally, this portion of the Aravallis, between Gurgaon-Faridabad Road and Golf Course Road, slopes toward the main city.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 04:52 IST