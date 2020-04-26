Ramprastha City residents stand together amid the lockdown

gurugram

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:10 IST

Residents of Ramprastha City in Sector 37D had much to worry when the nationwide lockdown for containing the spread of the coronavirus disease came into force. With restrictions on people’s movement, the supply of essential items became a major concern for more than 800 families that live in the condominium as there is no grocery store within the society complex or in its vicinity. Residents usually depend on the Sector 10 market or markets at Sohna Road, which are around 5-10 kilometre away from the complex.

In order to resolve the crisis, residents joined their hands, and with some support from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) came up with a temporary solution to end all woes. While initially, an MCG food truck would supply essential goods to the residents at a gap of four days, a temporary store was set up in the under-construction market area within the complex after the lockdown was extended till May 3. MCG vendors now operate from the store that runs from 8am in the morning till 1pm in the afternoon, catering to the various needs of the residents.

“When the lockdown started, everyone was very worried. Keeping aside all differences, the builder, management, and residents came together to work out a solution. Initially, the MCG’s food truck used to supply essentials every four days. Since the past two weeks, MCG vendors have started operating from a makeshift shop within the complex on a daily basis,” said Pradip Rahi, president of the society’s resident welfare association. A list of prices of essential items such as fruits and vegetables sold at the store is sent by the MCG every day.

Similarly, at the behest of the district administration, mobile ATM vans visit the complex once in a week to let residents withdraw cash. The facility was much needed as the nearest ATM is more than four kilometres away from the complex, and residents struggled had to face a shortage of cash in the early days of the lockdown

In view of the lockdown, the apartment has cut down the strength of its non-essential staff and provided rest of the staff members with boarding and lodging facilities within the flat to minimise their exposure with the outside world.“On normal days, the maintenance team has a strength of over 100 people, but we are managing with 50 people currently. While those who live alone are sharing a room with another person, workers with families have been given separate flats. Residents contributed towards a common fund which is being utilised for providing rations to the workers,” said Rahi.

The condominium has barred the entry of part-time workers such as domestic helpers, cooks, drivers, and car cleaners. Food delivery agents, meanwhile, are allowed until the society’s entrance and residents are required to collect their orders from the entrance. All delivery agents are thermally scanned and are required to use sanitisers and wear face masks. Since the lockdown started, the condominium has been maintaining a record of people moving in and out of the society.

Domestic helpers were called in batches in the first week of April and paid for the month. “We called domestic workers in small batches and gave them ration along with their salary. All residents were advised to pay salaries so that workers can survive the pandemic,” said Rahi.

To ensure that physical distancing is followed at all times in the society, circles have been marked outside the makeshift shop. “Residents have been told to stay at an arm’s distance from each other, while they queue for purchasing essential items. The markings have been drawn 2 metres apart,” said Rahi. Guards have also been deputed near the shop and the entrance to ensure that the people abide by physical distancing rules. Three resident volunteers also keep a tab to ensure physical distancing norms are followed during the shopping hours.

The condominium has also created a network of volunteers to take care of needs of all senior citizens, and helping them with medicines and other essential items. “Senior citizens and families with kids (younger than 3 years) in the complex were identified by the management. Members of the RWA interacted with these residents and asked them to reach out to volunteers whenever they needed help,” said Rahi.

Ranjay Kumar Singh, a resident of the society, said people had been helping each other out and ensuring that everyone abides by the lockdown rules. “There were hiccups initially, but people dealt with the circumstances by coming together. Most people are staying inside their apartments. If we come across people venturing out or getting worried due to the situation, we talk to them and advise them in the best possible manner,” said Singh.