Residents across city oppose isolation facilities for Covid patients inside sectors

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:50 IST

Residents across the city have opposed the setting up of isolation centres in densely populated areas as they fear the spread of Covid-19 — that has so far affected 2,737people and killed 19 — in their community.

The latest to join the clamour are residents of sector 45, who on Friday said they had opposed the opening of an isolation centre at a guest house by a private hospital in their area. The residents wrote a letter to the district administration saying that operating a guest house in the area was against rules and would put the lives of colony residents at risk. Earlier on Thursday residents of South City 1 and Sainikhaira village had opposed the proposal of setting up isolation centres in their colonies.

Amir Singh Yadav, president, sector 45 RWA, in a letter to the deputy commissioner, Gurugram, stated that Max Hospital was planning to set up a Covid-19 care centre in their area. Yadav in his letter said that after deliberations with the governing body and residents it was conveyed to the representative of the hospital that this being a residential area, no hospital and similar activity could be allowed as it is prohibited under HSVP and DTCP rules. “We request kindly ensure that such activity is not allowed in our sector,” Yadav said in his letter.

Local residents of the area said that the house, which has been identified to be used as an isolation centre, is located on a 10-metre road inside the sector and it is against the rules to even operate a guesthouse in the area. “This building is not located on a sector road, where guest houses can operate. Such activities in residential areas can cause panic among residents who are already scared by the rapid spread of Covid,” said Sanjeev Saxena, an area resident.

Another resident said that instead of setting up isolation centres in the middle of residential sectors, authorities should set up these facilities in commercial areas like sector 29, which have several hotels but scant population.

Earlier on Thursday, the residents of South City 1 and Sainikhera had sent a similar plea and asked the district administration to shift an isolation centre, which was located on the main access road of the village, elsewhere. RS Jakhar, an area resident said that the government should convert its own guest houses and facilities into isolation centres, instead of putting the lives of residents in danger.

Last month, the residents of DLF Phase 2 had also opposed the setting up of an isolation centre in their area after which officials had shelved the plan.

As per government records, 14 isolation centres have been set up in the city, which are both self-paid as well as government paid.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram on Thursday had said that he would look into the issue and if there is a genuine problem, he will get it resolved.

Hari Om Atri, joint commissioner, Municipal Commission of Gurugram, who is the concerned official did not respond to repeated calls and messages for a comment on the issue.

A spokesperson from Max hospital said ,” The OYO Studio Apartment facility in Sector 45 was notified as a Covid isolation facility by the Gurugram administration on June 5. We were informed that Max Hospital will be responsible for setting up and running the facility. When our team went there to take over the hotel and set up operations, there was resistance from the local RWA. We have informed Gurugram authorities about this and are awaiting further directions from them. The facility isn’t operational as yet.”