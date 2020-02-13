Residents want traffic lights at ‘dangerous’ Ullawas Chowk

gurugram

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 19:43 IST

Absence of traffic lights makes Ullawas Chowk, also referred to as the Paras Trinity Chowk, unsafe for commuters who have been approaching the traffic police and officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to install lights on priority.

Thousands of vehicles, bound for Faridabad Sohna use the route, besides those visiting the several commercial and residential establishments — Pioneer Park, Time Residency, Heritage One, Emerald Hill, Paras Trinity and Lemon Tree hotel, among others — located close to the junction. Also, this junction provides access to Ullawas village and the Kadarpur shooting range.

Residents said that due to the high traffic volume, the junction is an accident-prone area, due to which traffic lights must be installed at the earliest. They said they have written to the GMDA and police in this regard.

“During rush hour, when everybody is in a hurry, there is a terrible jam as everyone tries to make their way and it ultimately results in gridlock. We have been facing this situation for the past two to three years, when traffic movement increased on the link road that starts from the T-point near Sector 58/59 and goes straight to Badshahpur via Ullawas Chowk. This is a five-kilometre-long link road, which runs parallel to Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). Commuters headed towards Faridabad and Sohna, besides heavy vehicles, use this link road since it is a shorter route than the SPR,” said Manish Mishra, a resident of Sector 63.

Following complaints from residents of societies in the area, a traffic police team inspected the Ullawas Chowk and Maidawas Chowk near Sector 58/59 in October 2019.

“For Ullawas Chowk, the traffic police recommended the urgent installation of traffic lights. The traffic police did not get any complaint about Maidawas Chowk T-point from any commuter so far. Now, the GMDA has to install signals. There is no doubt that commuters are vulnerable at the Ullawas Chowk and we get a lot of complaints regarding traffic jams on a daily basis,” a traffic police official posted in the area said.

Commuters from sectors 55/56 headed towards Badhsahpur or Kadipur use this rote as it is a shorter alternative than the SPR. Commuters take a left at the T-point and travel 500 metres towards the Maidawas Chowk T-point and then a right towards Ullawas Chowk. Commuters can head straight towards Badshshpur, located at a distance of 1.5 kilometres, or take a right to head to Kadipur and Sohna.

RK Mittal, GMDA’s executive engineer, said, “We will install traffic lights by February-end. We have prepared an estimate after surveying the site two weeks ago. We got the recommendation from the traffic police.”