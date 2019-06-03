Sector 66/67 master road in Gurugram connected to Sohna Road

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) created a small diversion near Badshahpur village and bypassed a small portion of land, which is under legal dispute, to connect the Sector 66/67 dividing road with the Sohna Road.

The road will be metalled in the next couple of days to ensure easy movement of traffic for the commuters, said HSVP officials. The Sector 66/67 road is important, as it helps commuters to move on to the Golf Course Extension Road, by bypassing the congestion at Vatika Chowk and Badshahpur village, while moving towards Sohna and adjoining areas.

Chander Shekhar Khare, HSVP administrator, said that a portion of land on which this road is being built is under litigation, which delayed the construction. “Given the importance of the road, we decided to create a diversion so that it can be connected with Sohna Road. Till the time the legal issues are resolved, this alternative route can be used and it will help commuters move towards Sohna with ease,” said Khare.

Khare said that the authority also plans to build a two-lane underpass so that this road does not affect the access to the two government schools that fall along its alignment.

The Sector 66/67 master road has been stuck in litigation for more than four years, as at least 10 landowners from Badhshapur village have filed a petition, seeking relief similar to the one provided to the oustees of Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). Khare said that several meetings have been held to provide relief to the landowners and the matter is at an advanced stage, but they had to find an alternative as commuters were being affected.

“The problem of congestion at Vatika Chowk would be resolved by this measure to an extent and by the time the elevated road comes up on Sohna Road, the original sector road would also be ready,” said Khare.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 02:57 IST