Sector 77: Grocery shop owner duped of ₹20,000

gurugram

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:41 IST

An unidentified man allegedly duped a 35-year-old man of ₹20,000 by posing as an employee of a digital wallet company and using his mobile phone to transfer the amount to his own bank account in Sector 77, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Subodh Kumar, the victim, is a native of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and is currently staying in Sector 77. He owns a grocery store at a residential society in Sector 77. The incident took place on July 9, when the accused man arrived at his shop.

In the police complaint, Kumar alleged that the suspect posed as an employee of a digital wallet company and asked him if he wants to use the services of the digital wallet company. He allegedly gave the mobile phone to the suspect and his Aadhaar card to complete his know your customer (KYC) process.

“On July 9, ₹10,000 was deducted from his account and then on the following day, another ₹10,000 was withdrawn,” Kumar stated in the first information report (FIR). The police said that they have registered a case after the initial probe was conducted by the cyber crime police.

Kulwant, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kherki Daula police station, said, “The suspect is yet to be arrested. We are checking the bank account details of the victim. The police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station on Saturday.