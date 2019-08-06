Senior citizen dies after falling from seventh floor

gurugram

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 04:50 IST

A man, in his early 70s, died after allegedly jumping from the balcony of a residential tower in a Sector 56 society on Monday, the police said, adding that they have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of code of criminal procedure. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The police said the incident was reported around 6am.

The deceased had retired from his professional life and lived with one of his two sons at their apartment on the first floor of the building he jumped from. His second son lives abroad, the police said.

According to the police, the victim told his family that he was going out for his routine morning walk and stepped out.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, shared details of the preliminary probe, according to which the deceased instead of returning home after his morning walk, climbed to the seventh or eighth floor of the building and jumped from a balcony.

“His family was informed of the incident after a woman resident of the society saw him lying in a pool of blood. The body’s post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday afternoon and his body was handed over to the family. The family said that he had been depressed for some time,” the police officer said.

The police said the deceased suffered multiple fractures from the fall and died on the spot.

