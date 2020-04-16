e-paper
Seven more test positive in Nuh, district has highest cases in Haryana

According to the CMO, at least 1,655 people have been put under surveillance till date, of which 84 people have history of foreign travel. They were traced inside different mosques in Nuh villages.

gurugram Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:05 IST
Leena Dhankhar
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
A medical staff scans the temperature of Indian National who arrived from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, put for medical observation, at quarantine center, in Manesar on Feb, 9, 2020.
A medical staff scans the temperature of Indian National who arrived from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, put for medical observation, at quarantine center, in Manesar on Feb, 9, 2020. (ANI)
         

Seven more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday in Nuh, which already has the highest number of cases in Haryana. A total of 55 cases have been recorded from the district so far—the highest among all 22 districts in the state.

“Out of the seven, three had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month. Two came in contact with the jamaat members in village Akhnak. the two others from Jakh and Pingwan villages had travelled to Latur in Maharasthra and come in contact with people who had attended the Jamaat congregation there,” said Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Nuh. He said that two patients were discharged on Thursday after their repeated tests came negative.

According to the CMO, at least 1,655 people have been put under surveillance till date, of which 84 people have history of foreign travel. They were traced inside different mosques in Nuh villages. “We had sent the samples of 1,033 people, of which 55 have tested positive, 887 have tested negative and the results of 91 are awaited. Fifty-five people are currently hospitalised,” said Yadav.

At least 1,923 people are currently under home quarantine in Nuh, said the police.The infected people have been admitted in Nalhar Medical College, while the remaining are under quarantine at a polytechnic college.

Pankaj (known by his first name), deputy commissioner, said they have declared 36 villages as containment zones and 112 others as buffer zones — banning the entry and exit of people . “Police teams are deployed at all entry and exit locations of these villages that fall under the containment zones. Regular food is being supplied and community lunch is being prepared in each village, apart from distribution of dry ration,” he said.

