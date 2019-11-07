Several passengers hurt as pvt bus overturns on NH-48

gurugram

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:29 IST

Several passengers sustained injuries when the private bus they travelling in allegedly toppled on its side after it hit the road divider while trying to overtake a mini truck on NH-48 in Manesar on Thursday. Police said the bus first hit the mini truck, and then the divider. They added that one passenger was severely injured. A case was still to be registered, as of Thursday evening.

According to the police, the incident took place at 4.40pm on Thursday when the private sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Jaipur. Police are yet to confirm the number of passengers the bus was ferrying.

Manoj Yadav, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Manesar police station said, “The accident took place when the bus hit the mini truck from the side while trying to overtake it. The driver of the bus lost control and then collided with the divider, and the bus toppled on its side on the opposite side.”

He added that the bus has a Rajasthan registration number.

Police said due to the impact of the collision, the mini truck’s driver also lost control of the vehicle, and fell into a small drain on the side of the road. There were at least two men in the mini truck, including the driver, who sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

“As of now, we cannot confirm the total number of passengers the bus was ferrying. By the time we reached the spot, most of the passengers had left. We met a few of them who told us that several of the passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital by the bystanders. We are yet to register a case regarding the incident,” ASI said. Police said that the injured passengers were admitted to different hospitals in Gurugram.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said there were around 40 passengers in the bus and around 10 were injured.

According to the traffic police, due to the accident, there was traffic congestion for several minutes at the spot. A traffic official privy to the incident said, “There was congestion on both sides of the road. Traffic police immediately reached at the spot and directed the vehicles. The situation was brought under control after a few minutes.”

Police said two cranes were used to remove the bus from the road. Satender Kumar, station house officer, Manesar police station, said, “We had opened the service lane of the road to divert the traffic.”