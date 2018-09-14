Societies in Gurugram’s Sector 102-115 will get canal water by March 2019

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said that it will connect all privately developed residential societies in sectors 102-115, along Dwarka Expressway, with canal water network by March next year.

The GMDA officials said that a small parcel of land at Dhanwapur village remains to be acquired and a proposal in this regard has been sent to the Haryana government for approval.

The GMDA office has received requests from residents of various societies, who have been living in these areas for two years or more, and are still dependent on private tankers for sourcing water for drinking and meeting other household needs.

The residents said they are worried, as the private tanker operators exercise a monopoly when it comes to fixing the price of water per tanker. They also voiced concern over the quality of water supplied by the tanker operators.

A group of residents met GMDA’s superintending engineer Lalit Arora and executive engineer Sandeep Dahiya on Thursday, voicing concern over the state of affairs with regard to water supply.

“We do not want to depend on the taker mafia any more, as they extract groundwater illegally. This is matter of concern, as it leads to a steady depletion of the city’s groundwater level. We want canal water connections, as that is precisely what we have paid our developers for. We have paid the internal and external charges to the government, through the developer, and the least that we can expect is provision of basic services. We have urged the GMDA officials to speed up work on expanding the water pipeline network and ensure provision of canal water supply to our societies at the earliest,” said a resident of Vedanta in Sector 108, who asked not to be named.

Yashish Yadav, a resident of Mahindra Aura in Sector 110-A, said, “GMDA should not delay this work anymore. More than 75,000 residents are living in privately developed societies in sectors 102 to 115 and are dependent on groundwater supply by the tanker mafia to meet daily household needs. Even the GMDA supplies water to these areas through tankers, but it is a temporary arrangement. How long should we have to depend on private tanker operators? The GMDA should provide canal water to our societies at the

earliest.”

GMDA will connect these areas to the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant. Water pipelines will laid along master roads and along Dwarka Expressway. All that remains is the acquisition of a patch of land, officials said. “We have sent proposal to the head office, seeking approval to the proposal to acquire land. It is the only remaining hurdle to connecting these sectors to the Chandu Budhera plant,” Dahiya said.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 05:35 IST