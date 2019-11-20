e-paper
Residents of Gurugram’s South City 1 move court over water supply

A senior GMDA official familiar with the matter told HT that a bill of Rs 1.27 crore of one year, which has been pending for over a year, from the locality.

gurugram Updated: Nov 20, 2019 08:15 IST
Dhananjay Jha
Dhananjay Jha
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
The residents of South City 1 want the civic maintenance of the township to be brought under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (in photo) including water supply, for a permanent solution.
The residents of South City 1 want the civic maintenance of the township to be brought under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (in photo) including water supply, for a permanent solution.(HT File )
         

The residents’ welfare association (RWA) of South City 1, spread across sectors 30 and 40 in Gurugram, has approached the local court to issue an order to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) not to disconnect the drinking water supply of the colony over non-payment of pending water bills.

A senior GMDA official familiar with the matter told HT that a bill of Rs 1.27 crore of one year, which has been pending for over a year, from the locality and that the water connections – about four-five metres for the entire colony – are in name of Unitech Limited, the developer of South City 1, which collects maintenance charges on a monthly basis from the residents.

“The GMDA has power to disconnect the supply in order to recover pending bills, which can cause harassment to residents who should pressurise developer instead to clear the bill,” said the official.

The GMDA on November 7 had disconnected the water supply of the almost 25,000 residents living in about 5,000 plots in the colony, restoring the connection four days later on November 11, on the condition that if the bill is not paid by November 18, the supply would be disconnected again.

The residents moved then court on November 16. RWA president Ram Gupta said: “Fearing the GMDA may disconnect our water supply again if the bill is not paid up we have moved court for help.”

The court heard the matter Tuesday but it kept the decision pending. The GMDA official said as the matter is in the court, the water supply of the colony was not disconnected on November 11.

“There was a court hearing in this regard but the matter was not decided. So, we have not disconnected the colony’s water supply,” said Abhinav Verma, GMDA executive engineer.

After the court hearing, the residents held a meeting with GMDA officials.

“We are willing to resolve the issue. Not a single resident wants to prolong the issue. But we want the GMDA show us the bill, as we want to check whether the bill includes the developer’s commercial connections or not. We doubt the bill includes pending dues of commercial connections of the developer also. But the GMDA has not shown the bill to us and we had no way but to seek the court’s help,” said Gupta.

The residents want the civic maintenance of the township to be brought under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), including water supply, for a permanent solution.

“We have requested the MCG to take over the colony,” said Virender Gupta, general secretary of the RWA.

When contacted, Unitech Limited officials refused to comment, saying matter is in court.

Lalit Arora, GMDA chief engineer, said, “We have never tried to harass residents; we want that the residents make part payment of one month or two at least.”

