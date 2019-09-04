Students of private medical college in Haryana on hunger strike over lack of facilities

gurugram

A week after they wrote to the Prime Minister seeking euthanasia, a group of students of a private medical college in Jhajjar on Tuesday started an indefinite hunger strike in Shri Ram Park, roughly seven kilometres away from the college campus, to protest against the denial of quality education by the college administration.

The protesting students are from the maiden, and only, batch at the World College of Medical Sciences and Research ,which was established in 2016. The students, who got admission through NEET exam, have alleged that the college doesn’t have adequate number of teachers, patients, and other facilities which are crucial to the functioning of a medical institute.

Notably, the college was barred by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and its successor Board of Governors in Supersession of MCI from taking in students in successive batches for 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 sessions. Additionally, the Board also denied grant of renewal of permission for the 2016 batch (HT has a copy of the Board’s order).

Following these developments, the students said that they stare at an uncertain future.

“The college has barely two-three teachers in a department. The labs are shut and there are no patients. We have filed a case in the High Court but that is proceeding at a snail’s pace,” said a 23-year-old woman student who is among the protesting students.

She said that after exhausting all resources, the students’ only request was that the government accepts their plea for euthanasia. “We have protested at every level and written countless letters. No one is ready to listen to our concerns. We have now started a hunger strike until death,” the student added.

Another student said that the students’ only demand was quality education which was not being provided. “We have already spent precious years here, but have no clarity about our future. We study in a private college where the fee is exorbitant. At least 50% of the required facilities should be provided to us,” said the 22-year-old student.

Rejecting the claims of the students, college chairman Narendra Singh said that the protest was being led by a few motivated students who have vested interests. “These students have not paid their fee. They are brainwashing other students who are attending classes. The legal position is clear that students who are allocated admission through NEET will get a recognised degree. These students are aided and abetted by our competitors,” said Singh.

On Tuesday, the college administration issued a letter to the parents asking them to “counsel your respective wards to stay away from illegal activities and pay college fee”.

Rejecting the charges, the protesting students in a note said, “We are ready to pay the fees to the government or the affiliating university, provided they put in place safeguards. We won’t pay to the college because we fear that the college will shut down.”

