Teachers awarded for achievements in the past year

gurugram

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 23:54 IST

On January 26, the city’s teachers were recognised by the district administration for their work in the last year.

Rashmi Kalra, a mathematics teacher, was recognised for making the subject easier to learn, and Aparna Erry, principal of DAV School, Sector 14, was recognised for her efforts in having the best teaching practices at her school. Besides these two teachers, Bir Singh, principal of Govt Primary School, Hayatpur, was awarded for his contribution in organising Gita Jayanti Mahotsav and a drawing competition at his school, as well as creating eco-awareness. Physical education teacher Ajit Singh from Govt Sr Sec School, Hayatpur, was also awarded for taking his students to the national- and state-level competitions.

Rashmi Kalra was one of the few teachers facilitated by the district administration for making mathematics simpler for students. Indu Boken, district education officer (DEO), said, “Her contribution to making the subject simpler has been exemplary. This teacher has also taken time out of her schedule and filled an online database for the education department.”

Speaking on how she made the subject friendly for students, Rashmi, a senior teacher who recently joined Govt Sr Sec School, Bhim Nagar, said, “I had introduced a 3D way of learning mathematics. Students were given the task of making modules for mathematics formulas so that they could understand the concepts,” Rashmi said, adding that this helped the students so much that mathematics became a favourite subject of many.

Another such awardee in the education field was Aparna Erry. She said that as a school head she had not only worked for the students of her school but ensured that government school students were not neglected. “I send my students to the nearby government school in Sector 14 and make sure they help them in whatever aspect they can. Our students often guide the students of the government school in studies,” she said. Adopting the government school was also one of her contributions. “She has adopted government schools and is taking care of them and seeing how they are progressing. Her school is helping out in teaching the kids too,” Boken said.

Besides this, two government schools, Govt Sr Sec School, Carterpuri and Govt Girls High School, Bhondsi, were awarded first place in the district during the Chief Minister School Beautification Competition.