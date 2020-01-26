e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Gurugram / Teachers awarded for achievements in the past year

Teachers awarded for achievements in the past year

gurugram Updated: Jan 26, 2020 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

On January 26, the city’s teachers were recognised by the district administration for their work in the last year.

Rashmi Kalra, a mathematics teacher, was recognised for making the subject easier to learn, and Aparna Erry, principal of DAV School, Sector 14, was recognised for her efforts in having the best teaching practices at her school. Besides these two teachers, Bir Singh, principal of Govt Primary School, Hayatpur, was awarded for his contribution in organising Gita Jayanti Mahotsav and a drawing competition at his school, as well as creating eco-awareness. Physical education teacher Ajit Singh from Govt Sr Sec School, Hayatpur, was also awarded for taking his students to the national- and state-level competitions.

Rashmi Kalra was one of the few teachers facilitated by the district administration for making mathematics simpler for students. Indu Boken, district education officer (DEO), said, “Her contribution to making the subject simpler has been exemplary. This teacher has also taken time out of her schedule and filled an online database for the education department.”

Speaking on how she made the subject friendly for students, Rashmi, a senior teacher who recently joined Govt Sr Sec School, Bhim Nagar, said, “I had introduced a 3D way of learning mathematics. Students were given the task of making modules for mathematics formulas so that they could understand the concepts,” Rashmi said, adding that this helped the students so much that mathematics became a favourite subject of many.

Another such awardee in the education field was Aparna Erry. She said that as a school head she had not only worked for the students of her school but ensured that government school students were not neglected. “I send my students to the nearby government school in Sector 14 and make sure they help them in whatever aspect they can. Our students often guide the students of the government school in studies,” she said. Adopting the government school was also one of her contributions. “She has adopted government schools and is taking care of them and seeing how they are progressing. Her school is helping out in teaching the kids too,” Boken said.

Besides this, two government schools, Govt Sr Sec School, Carterpuri and Govt Girls High School, Bhondsi, were awarded first place in the district during the Chief Minister School Beautification Competition.

top news
‘Internal matter’: India over draft resolution on citizenship law in EU
‘Internal matter’: India over draft resolution on citizenship law in EU
Mobile phone services, 2G internet , shut for R-Day, restored in Kashmir
Mobile phone services, 2G internet , shut for R-Day, restored in Kashmir
Five rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad
Five rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad
‘Vote for BJP to prevent Shaheen Bagh-like incidents’: Amit Shah at Delhi rally
‘Vote for BJP to prevent Shaheen Bagh-like incidents’: Amit Shah at Delhi rally
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
‘If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk’- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
Congress sends R-Day gift to PM Modi; Tharoor slams ‘Jinnah logic’ in CAA
Congress sends R-Day gift to PM Modi; Tharoor slams ‘Jinnah logic’ in CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news